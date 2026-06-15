2027 DT Krystian Walcott announces commitment

On Sunday night, 2027 defensive tackle Krystian Walcott out of Georgia announced he’s joining the wave of Eagles deciding to come to Chestnut Hill.

Walcott is listed at 6’4″ 270lbs. on the On3 site and had multiple major offers from big-time programs including Florida State, Texas, Nebraska, Costal Carolina, Missouri and Arkansas.

Playing for the Buford High School Wolves down in Georgia, Buford shows an ability to be very disruptive in both the run and pass game – while his O-line tape isn’t too shabby either. His physicality on both sides of the ball certainly stands out.

The 2027 class now has a total of 20 commitments so far.