2027 S Braylon Gamble makes it 3 flips for BC

After getting Xavier Bala to flip last week and landing former Louisville DT commit Kaleb Exume on Monday (who had offers from Indiana, UNC, V-Tech and others), safety Braylon Gamble – a former Miami of Ohio commit – made his flip official too.

Gamble is a big guy already at 6’2,” 205lbs. playing at Massillon HS in Ohio. A quick look at his Hudl tape shows a physical presence in the run game and a guy that can cover and break quickly on a ball or pass catcher. He’s also got a clip in here down by the red zone where he’s an absolute force in the run game on offense.

Gamble had offers from BC, Miami of Ohio, New Mexico, Ohio, Kent State, Toledo, Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Mercer.