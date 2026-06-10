2027 CB Samajai Davis picks the Eagles

13 and counting for BC in the class of 2027.



Samajai Davis out of Texas became the latest Eagle to join the suddenly growing flock that is the 2027 class when he announced it officially on Tuesday. Davis is another guy who was here for an official visit this past weekend and seemingly fell in love with Chestnut Hill.

Watching the Hudl tape, his break on the ball, explosiveness, ability to cover both deep and intermediately and physicality all stand out. Not only that, but if you play ball in Texas at the level he seemingly plays at, you’ve got to be pretty damn good.

The Arlington High School soon-to-be senior is also a six-time All-American track athlete, running 48.83 in the 400m and posting a 6-7 in the high jump. He has a 38-inch vert and runs a 4.51 40.



Davis had offers from BC, Wake Forest, Oregon State, North Dakota State, Texas State, Tulane, Akron, Prairie View A&M, Arkansas State, Samford, North Texas, Memphis, Montana State and UTEP.