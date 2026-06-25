ACC Kickoff Week representatives announced

As I reported here on Sunday, the Eagles have selected who will represent them at their day during ACC Kickoff Week in Charlotte July 16.



On Wednesday, the ACC unveiled each team’s reps officially. Quarterback Mason McKenzie, linebacker Anthony Palano and safety KP Price – along with Bill O’Brien of course – will make the rounds down in North Carolina for the day.

It’s an interesting sign of the times with BC sending two guys from the portal that have only been here for a few months.

But, it’s been pretty clear since spring ball how highly they think of both McKenzie and Palano, and this shows how much respect both guys have already earned within the program.

McKenzie – barring a ridiculous camp from Grayson Wilson and an implosion by Mason – is going to be the guy when the team takes the field against Cincy. Many in the program have loved his growth since the end of spring ball and believe he’s ready to take that leap into D1, ACC ball.

It’s also a little wild to sit back and think about the QBs that have been at this ACC event going back to 2020…Jurkovec, Castellanos, Morehead. Last year, BC didn’t send a QB, but instead sent Logan Taylor, Lewis Bond, KP and Bam Crouch. Hopefully, McKenzie has better luck than those other quarterbacks have.



When it comes to Palano, the Washington State transfer established himself as ‘the guy’ along with Bodie Kahoun (Notre Dame) in that room almost immediately. Like Mckenzie, unless something unexpected happens in August, he’ll be the guy in the middle for snap one on defense when BC takes the field. Assuming he’s here for good, it feels like Palano has a chance to join that LB legacy.

Price was a no-brainer. After choosing to stay instead of joining the mass exit into the portal, KP brings swagger, a thump and experience on the back end. He most definitely deserves to rep the program one more time at this kickoff event.