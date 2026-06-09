2027 EDGE Alex Johnson explains why he chose BC

After choosing BC over multiple big-name programs, Catawaba Ridge High School 2027 EDGE Alex Johnson tells us why he picked the Eagles.



Here’s my full exchange with him around 7:30 on Monday:

What made BC the right fit for you?

“BC felt like the right fit because of the relationships I built with the coaching staff and the vision they have for the program. I felt comfortable around everyone there and I could see myself developing both as a player and as a person at BC.”

What stood out about the campus compared to others you’ve visited?

“What stood out about the campus was the atmosphere and the culture. It felt like a place where people genuinely care about each other and I could picture myself spending the next few years there. The combination of academics, football and the overall environment really stood out.”

What was the message from the staff in terms of what they’re building? What was dealing with GM Kenyatta Watson like?

I spoke with Julian (Rowe-Cohen) the other GM…the message from the staff was that they’re building something special and want players who are willing to work, compete and help raise the standard. Working with Julian Rowe-Cohen was great. He’s genuine, easy to talk to, and did a great job showing how much they believe in me and how I fit into their plans.”

Obviously with a history of some legendary defensive players, how much did wanting to be part of that legacy factor in?

“The tradition of great defensive players definitely played a role. BC has a history of producing tough, physical football players and the opportunity to be part of that legacy and add to it is something that excites me.”

What should BC fans know about you?

“BC fans should know they’re getting someone who’s going to work hard every day, compete at a high level and do whatever it takes to help the team win. I’m grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get to work.”