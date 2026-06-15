Eagles get another huge flip with DT Kaleb Exume

For the second time in two weeks, the Eagles have gotten a huge commit to flip.



And once again, it’s in the ACC.



Defensive tackle Kaleb Exume has shifted from Louisville to BC, he made it ‘official’ with a post on Monday after letting the staff know.

Exume (6’13” 320lbs.) plays for the Cardinal Mooney High School Cougars down in Florida. Exume had 25 offers from some major programs including Indiana, UNC, Virginia Tech, of course Louisville and Kentucky.



Last year, he had 78 total tackles (45 solo), three forced fumbles, 22.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and 26 QB hurries.

I spoke with Exume on Monday afternoon about the decision, here’s our exchange:

What made BC the right fit for you?

“BC was the right fit because it was a family environment and I was very comfortable and loved more than any other place I know.”

What stood out about the campus compared to others you’ve visited?

“The campus is beautiful. I’m very religious. I like how every place we go is always something new to learn about the place and how old and the past about Boston College.”

What was the message from the staff in terms of what they’re building? What was dealing with the new staff like?

“The message from the staff and Coach O’Brien – which is amazing – is in three years Coach said that he’d be able to make his recruiting class from the ground up. I have full 100% belief in what Coach, O’Brien can do for this team, the players and the staff.”

What was ultimately the biggest factor that led to the decision to flip?

“I would say what led me to flip was the amount of love and support I got from Boston a straight, genuine people even you know, after the players telling me the truth about how Boston is and how they’ve been treated differently at other places and colleges. Boston is the same every time. Always good things and be bonding with the players over three days. I’ve been there and have had an amazing experience in a new lead brotherhood.”

What should BC fans know about you?

When I get there, BC fans should know that they’re gonna get a dog with incredible work ethic. Relentless and physical guy who has the ability to move a man with the power of his own will and strength. They should also know that I am 100% into this program.”