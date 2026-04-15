Another former UConn addition to Murray's BC staff

Just about an hour or so after publishing the piece about Murray’s four official staff announcements earlier this week, Jon Rothstein reported that Murray is also adding Eric Youncofski as Director of Basketball Operations.

For the last four seasons, Youncofski has been with UConn with Murray. The last two years he has served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Basketball Operations. Two years before that, he was the Director of Basketball Operations.

Youncofski has some local ties too. The New Jersey native played his college ball at URI from 2012-2015. After graduating, Youncofski spent two years as a graduate assistant and video coordinator for Dan Hurley’s staff at Rhode Island before his promotion to Director of Basketball Operations in 2017-18. He joined the UConn staff at the same position when Hurley took over the UConn program in March, 2018.

Murray has clearly put an emphasis not only on very capable people, but continuity, taking some key foundational pieces for UConn’s run of success. Having those local ties to the area should be able to help him recruit New England as well.