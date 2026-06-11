Bala talks flipping to BC

When I got word about a week ago that Xavier Bala wasn’t totally out of the picture for BC, I just sort of stored it away hoping it may pop back up.

Then, he visited Chestnut Hill last weekend and that buzz grew louder. By Monday morning, it was more than just buzz. Bala was deciding between BC and one other school, weighing his options before ultimately choosing whether he’d stick with his original decision to head to Syracuse, or make waves with one of the bigger flips for the class of 2027.

On Tuesday night, Bala decided he was going to be an Eagle, telling a few other recruits in the class and the staff. He made it official with an announcement Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday evening, I caught up with Bala again to see why he ultimately wanted to come to Chestnut Hill after getting so much national attention during the recruiting process.

Simply put, the answer was coaching.

“I really believe in the staff and in particular, I want to play under Coach O’Brien and Coach Hart,” he said. “When I thought about the football scheme fit, education, my faith, it felt that Boston College was the place where I belong. I know they can help me develop into the best player and man I can be. I am hoping to be able to contribute to a lot of wins by playing my heart out. I want to bring physicality, skill and just a love for the game of football.”



While Bala can bring all that on the field, what this decision does off the field is huge for BC as the staff continues to try and change the narrative when it comes to this part of the college football landscape.