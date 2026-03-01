BC baseball blown out in 2nd game vs. FGCU

A night after scoring 10 runs against Florida Gulf Coast, BC Birdball faced a similar fate.

The ‘other’ Eagles put up 11 runs in a dominant 11-5 victory over Boston College, dropping the hometown Eagles to 5-4 on the year.

Nick Wang had a single up the middle in the top of the first that plated Julio Solier, but FGCU responded with three in the bottom of the inning. The game remained 3-1 until the bottom of the fourth. That’s when the ‘other’ Eagles blew the game open with a seven-run inning.

Boston College got two back in the top of the eighth on a two-run homer for Wang, again scoring Solier. But, the hosts scored one more in the bottom of the frame. BC did add two more in the ninth on a two-run double for Solier.

While the lineup – for the most part – has done enough to win games early in the year, the pitching staff has been up and down, with some lights out performances and some other ‘yikes’ ones.

Saturday was a ‘yikes’ performance for a few different guys. Tyler Mudd (1.0 IP), Luke D’Ancona (2.1 IP) and John Kwiatkowski (0.1 IP) combined to give up 12 hits, 10 runs (all earned) with three strikeouts and four walks. Jacon Burnham and John Mitchell combined for 2.1 IP, three hits and a run with four Ks and two walks.

BC looks to take the rubber game of the series tomorrow afternoon (1:00 p.m.) at one before heading to Miami for games against FIU and Miami this week.