Baseball headed to Georgia for Athens Regional

Time to put that four game skid behind them.

Boston College baseball found out its playoff fate on Monday afternoon early on during the NCAA Selection Show. BC learned its headed to Georgia and the Athens Regional.

The Eagles (36-21) earned the two seed in the regional and may have caught a little bit of a break when it comes to the other opponents.

Georgia is of course a wagon and the No. 3 overall seed for a reason with 44 wins, but joining the Eagles and Bulldogs is Liberty (41-19) and LIU (30-20). Given the competition those other two squads face during the regular season, BC’s only true competition in trying to advance to a Super Regional should be Georgia. Key word there is should…we all saw what happened that afternoon against NJIT…

BC wrapped up its brief ACC tournament stay with an 8-2 loss to Miami in the quarterfinals last Thursday.

Manager Todd Interdonato said he wouldn’t need to motivate his team during the ensuing practices.

“There’s a lot of anger in that dugout right now,” he said after BC mustered five hits (two in the first inning) in the loss. “There’s a lot of angst in that dugout…our guys are in there pretty pissed off. I don’t think I’m gonna have to motivate them to practice this week.”

As if playing in the NCAA tournament and righting the ship for a legitimate playoff run wasn’t enough motivation, the break in other teams joining BC should be a little adrenaline shot as well.

Game one for BC is Friday at 2:00 p.m. against Liberty.