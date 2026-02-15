Birdball drops to 1-1 with loss to Houston

After a wild comeback win to open the season in Puerto Rico on Friday night, the Eagles couldn’t keep momentum rolling into Saturday against Houston.

BC used eight pitchers and the offense could only muster one run in a 5-1 loss.

Houston took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but Ty Mainolfi tied it with an RBI single in the bottom half, plating Carter Hendrickson. The Cougars were able to get to the Eagles staff though, scoring two in the fourth, one in the sixth and another in the ninth. Houston left nine runners left on too, BC had seven left on base.

Luke D’Anoca took the loss for BC, going two innings, giving up three runs on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Sean Hard started, going two shutout innings with a hit, a walk and a strikeout. John Mitchell, John Kwiatkowski, Sean Budis, Peter Schaefer, Bobby Chiccoine and Matthew Spada all saw action on the mound. Budis and Spada each gave up a run.

Hendrickson continued his hot start, going 2-4 with a run scored. Nick Wang, Mainolfi, Jack Toomey and Colin Larson all singled.

BC has one more game left in Puerto Rico on Sunday night against Washington (7:30) before heading to South Carolina for four games next weekend (doubleheader Sunday) against Cornell and Northwestern.