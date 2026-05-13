No. 23 Eagles close regular season vs. No. 3 Georgia Tech
Well, let’s see what they’ve really got.
It’s been a stunningly special year for BC baseball after being picked to finish dead last in the ACC. Now, the Eagles are one win away from clinching a top four seed and a ‘double bye’ in the ACC tournament that begins next week.
BC is ranked 23rd in the country, sitting at 36-17 and 17-10 in the ACC. The problem is, that one win isn’t a guarantee.
No. 3 Georgia Tech will be at Harrington Athletics Village for three games starting on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets are 42-9, 22-5, winners of seven straight and one win away from clinching the regular season ACC title.
Here’s a look at how the teams stack up:
Hitting
GT – .359 team average, 1st
BC – .284 team average, 11th
GT – 540 runs scored, 1st
BC – 377 runs scored, 10th
GT – 500 RBIs, 1st
BC – 341 RBIs, 10th
GT – 1,109 total bases, 1st
BC – 739 total bases, 15th
GT – .626 slugging, 1st
BC – .436 slugging, Last
GT – 325 walks, 2nd
BC – 259 walks, 9th
GT – 387 strikeouts, 10th
BC – 381 strikeouts, 12th
Pitching
GT – 4.81 team ERA, 8th
BC – 4.45 team ERA, 4th
GT – 426.2 innings pitched, 11th
BC – 455.1 innings pitched, 3rd
GT – 228 earned runs allowed, 4th fewest
BC – 225 earned runs allowed, 3rd fewest
GT – 200 walks allowed, 5th fewest
BC – 205 walks allowed, 6th fewest
GT – 491 strikeouts swinging, (83 looking), 7th
BC – 426 strikeouts swinging (96 looking), 13th
GT – .249 opponent’s batting average, 8th
BC – .257 opponent’s batting average, 10th
GT – 67 HR allowed, 3rd most
BC – 42 HR allowed, 3rd fewest
Fielding
Both teams have a .976 fielding percentage
GT – 42 errors committed, 4th fewest
BC – 44 errors committed, 6th fewest
BC – 37 double plays turned, 7th
GT – 26 double plays turned, Last
Where and when?
Game 1 – Thursday, 6:00 p.m.
Game 2 – Friday, 3:00 p.m.
Game 3 – Saturday, Noon