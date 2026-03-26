Baseball wins 7th straight heading into huge weekend series

The BC lineup continues to do things that shouldn’t be done with regularity at the Division 1 level.

The Eagles put up double-digit runs for the sixth time this season against Merrimack on Wednesday afternoon. What was a 3-1 game in the fifth stunningly turned into a 12-2, seven-inning mercy rule win.

Not only was it the sixth game with double-digit runs, but BC has scored six or more runs in 13 games so far and it’s still only March. The victory was BC’s seventh straight, moving the Eagles to 18-8 heading into an enormous ACC series with No. 9 Virginia starting Friday afternoon at home.

Leading 3-1 heading to the top of the sixth, Merrimack got one back. In the bottom of the inning, the Eagles broke things wide open with five runs. Colin Larson roped a two-run single to right center, Julio Solier had a sacrifice fly to left, Larson scored on a wild pitch and Nick Wang smoked a solo home run to left.

BC ‘walked it off’ in the bottom of the seventh, plating four runs without recording an out. A Luke Gallo double, a Carter Hendrickson single and Gunnar Johnson being hit by a pitch quickly loaded the bases. Back-to-back singles for Larson and Solier made it 10-2. Mainolfi walked to bring in another run, and Wang finished the afternoon with an absolute rocket to left for one last RBI single.

BC finished with 12 hits. Solier and Wang both went 2-4 with two RBIs. Mainolfi was 2-3 with three RBIs and a walk. Hendrickson and Larson were also 2-3 and Larson had four RBIs.

On the mound, it was a three-man effort between starter Drew Grumbles (4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 KK), John Mitchell (1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K) and Chase Hartsell (1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K).

Now, the Cavaliers visit Harrington for three in a series that could get BC ranked if they’re able to win it. No. 9 UVA is currently 21-5 with the same 6-3 ACC record as the Eagles. UVA, BC, UNC, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame are all currently tied for second behind Florida State (19-5, 5-1).