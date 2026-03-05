Baseball completes 2-game sweep of FIU

I keep saying it, but this team could be a lot of fun this spring.

The Eagles completed a quick two-game sweep of FIU on Wednesday night, getting a 9-4 win behind this deep lineup and another strong pitching performance.



The Eagles struck first in the top of the third thanks to a two-run triple off the bat of Ty Mainolfi. FIU got one back in the bottom of the inning and things remained that way until the top of the sixth, where BC exploded for four runs.



Mainolfi scored on an error at second during a Jack Toomey at bat. Colin Larson drove in Toomey with an RBI single. Cesar Gonzalez came up with a two-run double to make it 6-1. The Eagles offense kept it rolling in the seventh when Gunnar Johnson hammered a three-run homer to left on a 1-2 fastball, breaking things wide open at 9-1.

Things got a little sloppy in the bottom of the frame and FIU scored three times, but that was as close as it would get.

Mainolfi was 1-3 with the two RBIs and two runs scored, along with two walks. Gonzalez and Larson were also 1-3 with a walk each. Nick Wang was 1-5 with a double. Four of five guys in Wednesday night’s lineup are currently hitting over .300, with Wang just below at .293. Julio Solier has cooled off, but is still hitting .444.

Jacob Burnham got the start, going four innings, giving up a run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven. Luke D’Ancona (2.0 IP) didn’t give up a hit, walked one and struck out two. Peter Schaefer went just a third of an inning, giving up the three runs in the seventh. He didn’t give up a hit, but walked three and hit a batter. Kyle Kipp went the final 2.2 innings, giving up just two hits while walking two and striking out six.

BC is now 7-5 heading into its first ACC series of the season at Miami this weekend.