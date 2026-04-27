Baseball up to No. 20 in national rankings

We could be in for a very, very fun weekend in a few weeks when Georgia Tech visits the Harrington Athletics Village.

After a wild comeback win on Sunday afternoon against Notre Dame – with Kyle Wolff’s two-run homer in the top of the ninth ultimately giving BC a 7-6 victory – the Eagles took two of three from Notre Dame. BC is now ranked No. 20 at 33-14 (16-8 ACC) and just three games behind No. 3 Georgia Tech (36-7, 19-5) for first place in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets come to town for three games May 14-16 to close the season.

Following an ugly 12-2, seven-inning opening loss on Friday night out in South Bend, BC answered with a 16-1, eight-inning beat down on Saturday. It was the eighth run-rule win of the season for the Eagles.

Sunday’s rubber game was a back-and-forth affair from the jump.

BC grabbed a quick 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run shot to left for Nick Wang. Wang moved into third place all time at BC in home runs with his 38th.

Notre Dame answered with a solo homer in the bottom half, but an RBI double for Carter Hendrickson in the second and a Danny Surowiec RBI single in the third made it 4-1 Eagles. The Fighting Irish plated two in the fourth on back-to-back RBI singles. Notre Dame tied it in the bottom of the fifth. The Eagles jumped back on top with a bases-loaded walk for Mainolfi. Unable to capitalize anymore on the opportunity, Notre Dame got a two-run shot to center off the bat of Drew Berkland to take a 6-5 lead.

Wolff’s heroics came with one out in the ninth on a 2-2 fastball after a leadoff walk for Mainolfi and a pop out to first by Luke Gallo.

Gavin Soares finished off his clutch performance (3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 K, 0 BB) with a strikeout – his second of the inning – after allowing a two-out single.

Each team had 12 hits and BC left 10 on base. Wolf was 3-5 on the day too with two doubles on top of the game-winning homer. Wang reached two other times on walks.

BC hosts UMass Lowell on Tuesday before heading down to Clemson for the final road series of the season. The Eagles host NJIT for a double header on May 9 and U-Lowell again on the 12th before the G-Tech series.

To put in perspective what this 2026 team is doing, the 2023 team that made the NCAA tournament finished the entire year with 37 wins (37-20). There is a realistic opportunity for these Eagles to win 40 in the regular season.

That would certainly be a statement to the committee when it comes to hosting a regional.