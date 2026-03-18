Baseball wins first 2 home games of 2026

After waiting as long as anyone in the country to play a home game, BC has enjoyed the friendly confines of the Harrington Athletic Village so far.

BC won its home opener 5-4 over Sacred Heart on Tuesday, then followed it up with an eight-inning, mercy rule victory over UMass Lowell on Wednesday afternoon.

BC built a 5-1 lead on Tuesday and had to hang on, but Wednesday’s offensive outburst wasn’t anything new. In fact, BC has now scored double digit runs in five of 21 games. The Eagles have scored five or more runs in 13 games.

BC is now 13-8 with its third ACC series on deck this weekend at home against Cal. The Eagles are now in the midst of a 10-game home stand. The only ‘road’ game between now and April 2 is a trip over to Northeastern next Tuesday.

On Wednesday, it became The Jack Toomey Show. Toomey went 4-4 with four RBIs, a home run, a double and a walk. Danny Surowiec and Colin Larson also homered. Surowiec went 2-3 with a walk. Larson was 1-3 with a walk. Nick Wang went 3-4 with a triple and an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jace Roosien and Ty Mainolfi both doubled, Mainolfi also had an RBI.

On the mound, BC used four arms to get the win. Chase Hartsell started and went three innings, giving up a run on three hits with a walk, a wild pitch and a strikeout. Ethan Marzo went a scoreless inning, giving up a hit a hit and a walk. Jacob Burnham ended up with the win, throwing three innings of four-hit, one-run ball with a walk and two strikeouts. Peter Schaefer added a scoreless inning, giving up one hit.

The Eagles scored in every inning except the third and seventh. BC plated three in the first, two in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings and then Esteban Garcia had a walk off RBI single in the eighth to close it out.