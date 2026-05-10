Andrija Bukumirovic joins Murray's first roster

Earlier in the week (somehow missed it), the 11th commitment for Luke Murray’s first class became official.

Former UT Martin forward Andrija Bukumirovic announced his commitment on Instagram via Draft Express.

A native of Serbia, Bukumirovic is listed at 6’7,” 200 lbs.

In 2025, he played in 26 games, averaging 19.2 minutes per game, with six points, five rebounds, 0.4 steals and a 0.1 assists. Last season, he played in 32 games, seeing a lot more minutes (29.3) and his production showed it, averaging 13.8 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, an assist and 1.2 steals per game. Bukumirovic also shot 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Bukumirovic attended Gimnazija Novi Pazar in Serbia before playing at Eastern Florida State College, located in Melbourne, FL before heading to UT Martin.