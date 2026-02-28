Birdball bats explode again

It’s only eight games, but this baseball team might give us one heck of a spring and early summer.

Facing a solid Florida Gulf Coast team down in Fort Myers on Friday night, the Eagles once again put on a show with the bats, scoring 10 runs on nine hits for a 10-4 win.

BC (5-3) trailed 4-0 heading into the sixth, but plated four in the top half of the frame to tie the game.

A Kyle Wolff sac bunt with a throwing error led to the first run, allowing Ty Mainolfi to score from second. Gunnar Johnson drew a bases loaded walk and Ben Williams ripped a two-run single to center – his first career hit.

In the top of the seventh, BC scored three more times for a 7-4 lead. Jack Toomey had an RBI double to left and Williams had another two-run base hit. In the eighth, the Eagles put it on ice with three more across. Wolff had a sac fly and Owen DeShazo belted a two-run homer to right that traveled 352 feet. Mainolfi was 3-5 with three runs scored and a walk. Williams was 2-4 with the four RBIs and Toomey also drew two walks.

Meanwhile, the staff – particularly Gavin Soares – continues to do its part early on too. AJ Colarusso struggled a bit early. He ended up giving up four runs on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Cesar Gonzalez followed that up with 1.1 scoreless innings, two hits, a walk and a strikeout. Soares was brilliant over the final three innings, giving up just three hits while striking out six.

The Eagles face FGCU again at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.