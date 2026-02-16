Baseball makes it 2-1 on Opening Weekend

Thanks to a 10-0, seven-inning blowout win on Sunday night, BC Birdball left Puerto Rico with a 2-1 start to the season.

The Eagles blew out Washington with a mercy rule win late into the evening, racking up 10 runs on just eight hits. BC scored one in the bottom of the first, three in the second, three in the fifth, one in the sixth and then finished things off with two in the seventh on a single by Sean Martinez.

Julio Solier kept his hot start going with a 2-4 night with two RBIs. Jack Toomey (2-4) and Nick Wang (1-2) each had a home run and two RBIs. Martinez went 1-3 and Kyle Wolff (1-4) had an RBI. Ty Mainolfi added a sacrifice fly.

Tyler Mudd was fantastic on the bump, going five shutout innings, giving up just four hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Chase Hartsell finished things off with two shutout, hitless innings, giving up a walk with two strikeouts.

In BC’s two wins to start the year, the Eagles scored 16 combined runs. If the staff can do what it did on Friday and Sunday and the lineup continues to regularly rake like it did in PR, the sky could be the limit for Birdball in 2026.

This coming weekend, BC travels to South Carolina to play four games against Northwestern and Cornell. Sunday will be a double header against both schools, with one game against the Big Red and Wildcats on Friday and Saturday.