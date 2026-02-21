BC baseball keeps it rolling with win over Cornell

So far, BC’s lineup is absolutely raking.

After putting up six and 10 runs in two wins during an Opening Weekend 2-1 swing in Puerto Rico, BC’s bats stayed hot in South Carolina on Friday night, hammering Cornell 9-1 with a 14-hit performance.

A.J. Colarusso was impressive on the bump too, holding the Big Red hitless for the first four innings. Colarusso ended up going five innings, giving up one run and a hit with two walks and seven strikeouts. Cesar Gonzalez went two scoreless innings, giving up a hit while striking out two. Luke D’Anoca went the final two innings, giving up two hits and a run with three strikeouts.

Julio Solier continues to stay red hot early on, going 4-5 with a double, a walk and three runs scored. Ty Mainolfi was 2-4 with two RBIs, a double and a run scored. Nick Wang went 1-4 with two RBIs. Sean Martinez went 3-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Jack Toomey was 1-5 with a triple. Kyle Wolff, Gunnar Johnson and Owen DeShazo all had RBIs as well.

So far, BC has scored 26 runs while giving up 10, including five to Houston in their only loss.

The Eagles face Northwestern at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday down in South Carolina before facing both the Wildcats and Big Red in a doubleheader on Sunday.