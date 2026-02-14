BC baseball opens season with win in Puerto Rico

Boston College beat Seton Hall 6-4 in a back-and-forth game to open the season on Friday night.

Away from the cold and (slowly) melting snow, ‘Birdball’ erased a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the top of the fifth. Seton Hall responded with two in the bottom half, but the Eagles remained resilient, eventually plating two in the seventh and one in the eighth with the bullpen shutting the door.

A.J. Colarusso went four innings, giving up two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Cesar Gonzalez earned the win with 2.1 innings, giving up two runs on a hit with two walks and five strikeouts. Gavin Soares shut the door with 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with five strikeouts.

Carter Hendrickson’s RBI double down the left field line and a Nick Wang fielder’s choice to short that plated Hendrickson tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth. A wild pitch allowed Ty Mainolfi to score, making it 3-2 Eagles.

Seton Hall got it right back and then some with a two-run homer to left. Wang drove in Hendrickson with an RBI double in the seventh to knot things back up at 4-4. BC took the lead for good on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Wolff, scoring Wang. In the eighth, Wang had a sacrifice fly, scoring Julio Solier, despite it technically being an unearned run.

Hendrickson was 2-3 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI. Wang was 1-4 with three RBIs. Solier went 3-4 and had two runs scored. Mainolfi and Hendrickson both had two stolen bases with Mainolfi going 3-5.

The Eagles are back at it at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday facing Houston.