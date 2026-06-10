Xavier Bala officially flips to BC

Am I still being too positive?



As I reported on Monday morning, BC believed they were still in the hunt for a big fish in the sea and they got him.



The now former Syracuse commit Xavier Bala was at BC for another visit this past weekend and was extremely impressed with everything. The relationship he’s developed with new running backs coach Mike Hart ultimately became a key component in his decision.

On Tuesday night, he began informing some of the other commits that have joined recently (and the staff) that he was heading to Chestnut Hill after originally choosing to stay home. On Wednesday, he made it official.

This move can’t be overstated. Bala is a 4-star according to ESPN and had offers from BC, Syracuse, Ohio State, Alabama, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wake Forest, Virginia, Rutgers, Wake Forest, Boise State, Temple, UMass, UConn, Buffalo, Stony Brook and Bowling Green.

Here’s what the 6-foot, 215 lb. back out of St. Anthony’s in New York told me on Monday when talking about his recent visit, particularly when it comes to Hart:



“I feel like have a special relationship with Coach Hart,” he said. He has really shown me how he can develop me as a person and player. He’s the realest coach I have gotten to know and he tells me exactly what I need to hear to be better.”