2027 QB Ben Rolapp commits to BC

The good news kept rolling in on Tuesday.



2027 QB Ben Rolapp out of the Brunswick School in Connecticut announced his commitment on social media after an official visit this past weekend.

Rolapp is 6’2,” 215 lbs. and as we discussed in the Recent Offer Profile posted, his Hudl film really stands out, particularly his size, accuracy, poise in the pocket and then the ability to make throws on the move as well. You can see why Bill O’Brien and Jonathan DiBiaso want to work with him.

Rolapp had 20 touchdowns and 2,268 yards last season. The soon-to-be senior QB had offers from the Eagles, Delaware, UConn, Penn, Liberty, Richmond, Georgetown, URI, Fordham, Cornell, Stony Brook, Monmouth, Miami of Ohio and Tulane.

Rolapp officially became the 11th commit in the class of 2027.

