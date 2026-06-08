2027 TE Charlie Fowler commits

After an impressive official visit, 2027 tight end Charlie Fowler announced his commitment a little after 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

Sources told us that Fowler committed to the program over the weekend.

Fowler is from Loyola Academy in Illinois. I just posted a ‘Recent Offer Profile‘ on him after the Eagles officially offered him on April 30. Fowler had also put out a tweet with Kurt Anderson back on May 13 as the BC staff continued to push for him.

At 6’6,” 230 lbs., he’s going to be a big boy by the time his college career is over. Fowler had offers from BC, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Miami (Ohio), Charlotte, Toledo and Western Michigan.

This is now 10 commits the Eagles have gotten for the 2027 class. More official announcements are expected this week after commitments in person over the weekend.