LB Will Mettee becomes 6th commit for class of 2027

CHESTNUT HILL – After spring ball wrapped up inside Alumni on Saturday, the Eagles got some good news in the early evening.

Loyola Academy (IL) three-star linebacker Will Mettee announced his commitment, becoming the sixth commit for the 2027 class so far.

Mettee had offers from BC, NIU, Miami (Ohio), Cornell, Army and Air Force. He also had interest from Duke, Colgate, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan.

After his decision, I caught up with Mettee and asked him a few questions about the choice and his experience dealing with this new BC staff. Here’s our exchange:

What made BC the right fit for you?

“BC felt like a place where I can be pushed every single day. The standard is high, the culture is real, and they develop linebackers the right way. It’s not just talk, it’s work, and that’s what I’m about.”

What stood out about the campus compared to others you’ve visited?

“It felt tight. Everything is connected, team, coaches, academics. You can tell guys are locked in and serious, but still have each other’s backs. It just felt like somewhere I belong.”

What was the message from the staff in terms of what they’re building? What was dealing with GM Kenyatta Watson like?

“The message was simple, build something tough, physical, and disciplined. Earn everything. No shortcuts. Coach Watson was real with me from the jump. Straight up, no fluff. I respect that. He’s building something strong and I want to be part of it.”

Obviously with guys like Luke Kuechly, LB is a historic position here. How much did joining that legacy factor in?

“It matters. You see what guys like Kuechly did and it sets the standard. But I’m not trying to be anyone else. I’m trying to come in, work, and make my own name while carrying that same mindset.”

What should BC fans know about you?

“They’re getting a guy who’s going to work every day, play physical, and bring energy. I love football, simple as that. I’m going to show up, do my job, and earn everything I get.”