Eagles begin final 2 weeks of spring with spirited practice

CHESTNUT HILL – Monday was an unexpectedly fun day inside Fish Field House.

After the defense dominated the offense in Saturday’s controlled scrimmage, it was expected that the offense would bounce back, and it did. But, what wasn’t expected was the intensity level and speed in which the team practiced with during live full team periods.

With the Easter holiday break in sight, BC has a different schedule this week, practicing Monday and Wednesday instead of the usual Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday setup. Maybe it was the different day and the necessity to create their own energy on a Monday morning, but whatever it was, this was a fun one.

Early observations

-60+ recruits on hand, including a Michigan bus tour. A good portion of the group has MAC offers currently (mostly all 2027s, some 2028s) while linebacker Elliott Neff has MAC offers and an offer from Syracuse.

-The team’s been cautious with Jaedn Skeete this spring, but saw him doing full field sprints during indy today and man did he look fast/explosive. With a whole bunch of guys jockeying for significant reps right now, Skeete will need to be the true No. 1 he can be when camp rolls around in late July.

Team period

Mason McKenzie – Three completions to Reed Swanson, Evan Dickens and Nedrick Boldin Jr. One more dart to the sideline to Swanson for good measure.

Grayson Wilson – Palaie Faoa blows up a short pass. Nolan Ray had a nice run, Wilson had a scramble and nice throw on the run to Johnathan Montague Jr. There was a false start in there too.

Femi Babalola – Big run by Sedric Addison despite a poor exchange in the backfield. Freshman DL Jackson Carlisle had a sack and I missed the final snap.

Team then worked on special teams blocking drills and some open field stuff. Max Tucker had a punch out on Bo MacCormack III that drew a cheer from the guys in maroon (defense).

Team period (own territory)

McKenzie – Couple completions to Montague Jr. with a scramble and a incompletion thrown in. Ball was over the middle, tight coverage from TJ Green.

Wilson – Completion to MacCormack III and a nice run from Bo. Freshman DB Jordan Rodriguez and LB Kemori Dixon combined on a sack and there was an incompletion to the sideline.

Babalola – Rodriguez had a ‘hit’ on a screen that forced a fumble. Incompletion over the middle and a scramble.

7-on-7 in the red zone

McKenzie – No play )coverage). Incompletion back of the end zone. Two short completions to Danny Edgehill and Nedrick Boldin Jr. Touchdown passes to Jackson Wade (great, all-hands grab in traffic) and Montague Jr. (back right corner of the end zone (great ball).

Babalola – TD to Montague. PBU for Sophomore DB CHandler Jordan vs. Reed Swanson in the end zone. Short completion to VJ Wilkins.

Wilson – Short completions to Mekhi Dodd and Wade, then a TD to Montague on a crosser.

Team red zone

McKenzie – No gain for Dickens with a TD run by McKenzie, a short run for MacCormack III and a TD pass to Montague. Offside on the defense thrown in there for one snap too.

Wilson – Early tackle on a play by Charleston Coldon and then Marcelous Townsend blew up a run outside. After a throw away, Swanson caught a TD (wide open) on a well-designed play.

Babalola – Run stuff by Bryce Lewis. TD pass to DJ Johnson, scramble and a run stop just shy of the goal line for Chandler Jordan.

1:15 to go, down 20-14…

McKenzie – Short completions to Edgehill, Wade and Dickens, but incompletions on the sideline and then twice deep downfield.

Wilson – After a short pass to Nolan Ray, Wilson had a scramble, but things started to turn the defense’s way when Bodie Kahoun had tight coverage over the middle against Cameron Kossmann, forced a tipped ball and Kameron Howard came down with a pick. The defensive sideline erupted, racing to one of the BC content creators with a camera to pose for a picture. Kahoun danced on the field while chirping the offense. It was quite a scene.

Babalola – One completion to Johnson before back-to-back sacks by E’Lla Boykin and an interception for Rodriguez. Once again, the sideline went nuts and raced to take a photo as if it were a Saturday at Allumni. You can tell there’s an emphasis on guys celebrating each other’s success early this season.

Ball at the 10, down 20-14…

McKenzie – TD pass to Dickens.

Wilson – PBU by Townsend, incompletion in the end zone and another interception for Howard in the end zone against Kossmann. Defense continued to celebrate like it was for an ACC title, really letting the offense hear it.

Babalola – Incompletion and a TD run for the freshman QB.

Next up

That’s how Monday ended with a clear upbeat vibe permeating throughout the building. Little by little, things feel like they’re starting to come together. It was massively important that the offense bounced back like it did, but the defense reasserted itself late.

We’ll see if BC can match its energy with break looming on Wednesday.