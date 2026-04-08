Football hires new Director of Player Personnel, Ryan Roberts

If you’re one of those folks that believes college athletics is just professional athletics now, then the structure that the BC football program now has would certainly back your argument.

After the addition of Kenyatta Watson as general manager and appointment of Julian Rowe-Cohen as assistant GM, BC has a new Director of Player Personnel.

It was reported that Ryan Roberts will be the guy taking the new role in Chestnut Hill. Roberts was most recently the Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Mississippi State.

Roberts graduated from Liberty in 2023, but was with the program from 2021 on as ‘Player Personnel and Scouting Student Assistant.’ From August of 2023 to January of 2024, he was a ‘Student Assistant Coach.’ Roberts served as a Recruiting and Operations’ intern for Delaware from May-August in 2023. In July of 2024, he got an opportunity to be a Training Camp Scout Intern for the New York Jets. From January of 2024 until last April, Roberts was a Player Personnel Analyst for UNC. Roberts took his role at Mississippi right around this time last season.

The value that lies in the ties to ‘SEC country’ that he and Watson now have combined can’t be overstated. BC has already gotten a lot of visits from elite talent around the country, and now with Watson and Roberts working along with Rowe-Cohen, it feels like the landscape for BC may truly be changing from a recruiting standpoint.