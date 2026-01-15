BC bringing in former Michigan RB Mike Hart as new running backs coach

More coaching news came down the pike for BC on Thursday.



Former Michigan running back and long time running backs coach Mike Hart is reportedly taking over the position for the Eagles after Savon Huggins went to take the Penn State RB coach job.

Hart played three years in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts (2008-2010). He got his coaching career started at Eastern Michigan in 2011 as a quality control coach. He became EMU’s RB coach from 2012-2013 before going to Western Michigan to serve in the same role for two years.



Syracuse was the next stop in 2016 as the RB coach before heading to Indiana from 2017-2019. In 2020, he became the associate head coach and RB coach. From 2021-2023 he was in charge of the RBs again, winning a national championship with the 2023 team.

The last two seasons, he’s served as an offensive analyst, assistant head coach and wide receivers coach back at Eastern Michigan. Hart is an outstanding recruiter, which is arguably the biggest thing missing with the departure of Huggins.

Hart has obvious ties to the Midwest, but should also be able to help BC’s young running back room flourish with his experience and expertise.