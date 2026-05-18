Eagles land 2027 LB Mamadee Sangaray

On Monday afternoon around 3:00, 2027 Iona Prep linebacker Mamadee Sangaray announced his commitment to BC on social media.

Sangaray is listed at 6’5,” 210lbs. and had offers from 13 different schools, including BC, Syracuse, Duke, Minnesota, Pitt and Northwestern.

If you take a glance at Sangaray’s Hudl tape, you’ll see a guy who has also played safety and shown versatility doing so. He’s a ball hawk when it’s in the air and shows some explosiveness as a kick returner too. He shows great pursuit in the run game (especially sideline to sideline) and is a thumper when he gets the opportunity to meet a back in the hole.

Sangaray is ‘officially’ the eighth commit of the 2027 class at this time.