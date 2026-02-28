BC adding former SEC & NFL coach to offensive staff

Late on Friday night, Football Scoop reported that BC is adding another experienced coach to the staff.

Andrew Breiner will reportedly be ‘senior offensive analyst’ on Bill O’Brien’s staff. That means that the team doesn’t technically have an offensive coordinator still (I personally still think it’ll be O’Brien) with spring ball starting in just over a week.

Breiner started coaching in 2006 and has been doing so ever since. He had stops at Lock Haven, Allegheny, UConn, Fordham and Mississippi State – as a QB coach, WR coach, GA and OC, head coach at Fordham – before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 as a pass game analyst. He went back to college (FIU) a year later and joined the Jaguars staff for two years (2022-2024) as the assistant quarterbacks coach. Most recently, he was at Brown last year as the wide receivers coach under James Perry.

Breiner is only 41, which could make him a solid recruiter as well as a younger guy who should be able to relate to players. It’ll also be very interesting to see how involved – if at all – he’s involved with play calling. One has to think game-planning will largely be him, Bill O’Brien and QB Coach Jonathan DiBiaso working closely together throughout the week.