Eagles offer top 2027 Massachusetts QB Will Wood

It took a little while longer than most expected, but Xaverian star QB Will Wood has been offered by the Eagles.

Wood spoke directly with Bill O’Brien on Monday afternoon before announcing the offer on social media. Wood is a Top 3 QB in the state along with Tabor Academy’s Peter Bourque and St. John’s Prep’s Christopher Vargas.

Wood won his second straight D1 title at Gillette Stadium in December, the third straight for the Hawks overall after Henry Hasselbeck got the run started in 2023. Wood finished the season with 2,800+ yards, 42 touchdowns and one pick. He also out-dueled Vargas in the title game and had a game-clinching first down run, similar to Drake Maye’s run to clinch the AFC title in Denver.

Wood is currently 6’2,” 220lbs and has offers from BC, Stanford, Wake Forest, UConn, Costal Carolina, URI, Harvard, West Virginia and Delaware. Rutgers, Minnesota and Penn State have all expressed interest and as the fall season approaches, it’d be stunning if Wood didn’t have more offers from the majority of big-named programs.