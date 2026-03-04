Birdball staff combines for 3-hit shutout vs. FIU

In the first mid-week game of the season for BC baseball on Tuesday night, the pitching staff completely shut down FIU en route to a 4-0 win.



The Eagles (6-5) got five innings of one-hit, one-walk ball from Drew Grumble – that one hit didn’t come until there were two outs in the fifth. John Kwiatkowski followed that up with one hit over three innings and Tyler Mudd did the same, closing it out in the ninth. Grumble had four strikeouts and Kwiatkowski had five. Mudd had one.

Offensively, Jack Toomey was 2-4 with an RBI. Nick Wang was 1-4 with an RBI and Luke Gallo’s first career hit was an RBI single.

FIU committed three errors on the night. Ty Mainolfi reached in the first on one, then scored on a Wang single to right. In the second, the Eagles made it 2-0 on Gallo’s hit, plating Toomey. Toomey then made it 3-0 in the third, scoring Wang. The game’s final run came in the eighth with Gunnar Johnson on second. FIU attempted a pick off, but launched the ball into center field. That allowed Johnson to hit third, but he came home to score when the centerfielder overran the ball.

BC is back at it against FIU at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening before heading to Miami for a three-game series this weekend that’ll start ACC play.