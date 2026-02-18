Ben Albert returning to BC as D-line coach
For those worried that BC was dragging its feet with staff fillings that are still open…relax.
As John Sarianides from the NEFJ site reported Tuesday evening, Ben Albert was a name to watch when it comes to the D-line role. On Wednesday morning, it became official when Football Scoop ‘confirmed’ he’d be joining the program again.
The former UMass D-tackle is returning to the area and returning to BC for the first time since 2015. From 2013-2015, Albert served in the D-line coach role after coaching at UMass, Richmond, Rutgers, Delaware, the Jacksonville Jaguars (asst. DL) and Temple. From 2016-2021 he was Duke’s D-line coach and co-defensive coordinator. The last three seasons, Albert was UMass’ special teams coordinator, D-line coach and assistant head coach.
Bill O’Brien and Ted Roof have brought in a reliable, knowledgable voice for a defense that doesn’t need a complete rebuild, but certainly some re-tooling.