Birdball drops 2 of 3 against FGCU

Well, the weekend started off nicely at least.

The Eagles plated 10 on Friday night and blew out Florida Gulf Coast. But, that was the last time BC would celebrate this weekend.

FGCU put 11 on their guests in a blowout Saturday and then on Sunday, the ‘road Eagles’ were walked off by the ‘home Eagles’ 4-3, dropping BC to 5-5 on the season.

The game was scoreless through three innings on Sunday until FGCU scored twice in the bottom of the fourth. BC responded with one in the top of the fifth thanks to a Nick Wang RBI single to center on a 2-2 pitch, scoring Owen DeShazo from second.

In the top of the sixth, BC took a 3-2 lead with two runs. With Ben Williams at second base and Gunnar Johnson at third, Johnson scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2-2. Then, on a Sean Martinez strike out, FGCU dropped the third strike and Williams darted for home, technically stealing the plate and giving the Eagles a 3-2 lead. In the bottom of the frame, the hosts tied it back up at 3-3 on an RBI double from Evan Dempsey.

FGCU got a soft single through the left side of the infield in the bottom of the ninth off the bat of Jaret Nelson, plating Drew Seidel.

Brady Miller started for BC and went two innings. Miller didn’t give up a hit and struck out three. Chase Hartsell (1.2 IP) and Kyle Kipp (2.1 IP) combined to give up three runs on seven hits with four walks (three by Kipp) and five strikeouts. Sean Hand went the last two, giving up four hits and the winning run along with two walks and a K.

Wang was 2-5 with two strikeouts. Johnson was 2-4 with a double and Williams was 1-4.

BC is down in Florida for some spring break action this week, facing FIU for two games mid-week and then opening up ACC play against Miami over the weekend.