Baseball drops close game against Northwestern

Coming off its third win of the season with a 14-hit performance on Friday night, the Eagles couldn’t hold a 4-2 lead, ultimately falling to Northwestern 5-4 on Saturday.

Playing the second of four games down in South Carolina, the Eagles (3-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-run bomb for Nick Wang, his second of the year that plated Julio Solier. Northwestern got two back in the bottom of the second, but BC went back up 3-2 in the fourth on an Owen DeShazo sac fly, scoring Jack Toomey.

An RBI double for Kyle Wolff in the sixth scored Wang, making it 4-2. But, the Wildcats plated three off Kyle Kipp (3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 7 K) and then shut the door the rest of the way on the BC lineup.

Sean Hand got the start and went 1.2 innings, giving up the two runs in the second. He also had two Ks and a hit batter. John Kwiatowski threw a third of an inning and Gavin Soares went the last 2.1, giving up two hits and striking out five.

Solier is absolutely red hot to start the year, now hitting .600 after a 3-4 performance with a triple.

BC faces Cornell at 10 a.m. on Sunday and then Northwestern again during the second half of a doubleheader. The second game is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.