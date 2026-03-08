Baseball makes history with first ever series win in Coral Gables

It’s only 15 games and there’s still snow on the ground, but this BC baseball team seems destined for something special in 2026.

The Eagles made some program history on Sunday with a 9-5 win over No. 24 Miami, clinching the rubber match of the ACC-opening weekend series. It’s the first time BC has ever won a series played in Coral Gables.

Entering Sunday’s game, Miami led the all-time series 31-12 (now 31-13) and had a 20-4 record at home against the Eagles after the teams split Friday night and Saturday.

Kyle Kipp was the hero Sunday, going the final four innings of the game, giving up just one hit and two walks while striking out three. Nick Wang (1-2, 2 BB) and Cesar Gonzalez (2-4, 4 RBI) both homered. Esteban Garcia was 1-2 with a double and two RBIs. Luke Gallo went 2-3 with a double and two knocked in.

Friday was impressive

Friday night’s win was the definition of gritty.

BC trailed 5-0 and 7-4 and trailed 7-5 heading into the top of the ninth. After scoring two to force extras, the Eagles manufactured the go ahead run in the 11th inning without getting the ball out of the infield for the 8-7 win.

Garcia led off the 11th being hit by a pitch. Gallo reached by beating out a bunt and Kyle Wolff loaded the bases with a walk. Owen DeShazo struck out looking, bringing up Julio Solier. He too struck out on a filthy curveball, but it got past the catcher, allowing Garcia to score.

The Hurricanes got the game-tying run to third in the bottom of the 11th, but Sean Hard completed his third inning of one-hit, shutout relief, closing the door.

To get to extras, it took a Gallo RBI single and a Wolff sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Wang had a home run and four RBIs on the night. Gallo was 2-4 with an RBI. Solier was 2-5 with a double, walk and two runs scored.

After AJ Colarusso got batted around for six runs on eight hits in three innings, Gonzalez, Chase Hartsell, John Kwiatkowski and Hard combined for eight hits and one run the rest of the way, striking out eight, including six by Gonzalez.

Up next

BC is still the only team in the ACC that hasn’t played a home game and that won’t happen for a while. This upcoming week, the Eagles take on UConn in Storrs (Tuesday) before heading back out on the road for another ACC weekend series against NC State.

BC’s first home game is currently slated for St. Patrick’s Day against Sacred Heart at 3:00 p.m. That starts a string of 10 straight games at home, with the only road game being a Beanpot matchup vs. Northeastern.