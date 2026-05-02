Birdball makes program history with 17th ACC win

The magical run continues.

No. 20 BC baseball made history on Friday night with an 8-4 win over Clemson on the road. The Eagles moved to 35-14 overall, but the significant number on this night was 17. The Eagles moved to 17-8 in the ACC, setting the program record for wins in the conference.

With a sweep this weekend, BC can tie the overall wins total (37) from the 2023 team, meaning that record could (and frankly should) also be broken in the regular season over the next two weeks. As far as the standings go, Georgia Tech (19 ACC wins) and UNC (17 ACC wins) are not playing conference games this weekend. So, if BC does get the sweep, the Eagles will head into next week tied atop the standings in the wins column.

Game recap

AJ Colarusso did his thing on the mound for BC, going six innings, giving up six hits, two runs and striking out eight without walking a single batter. Only two of the runs were earned. Cesar Gonzalez shut the door with three hitless innings, walking three and striking out three.

The lineup continued to rake early and often. Nick Wang got it all started with a one-out solo HR in the first. BC made it 4-0 in the second on RBI doubles by Ben Williams and Wang, with an RBI single in there from Julio Solier as well.

The Tigers got two back in the bottom of the second on what amounted to a three-base throwing error at third by Luke Gallo. Turns it it didn’t matter much, as BC quickly got those back in the top of the third on a Kyle Wolff two-run moonshot to left.

Clemson scored two in the bottom of the fifth, but with Colarusso and Gonzalez dealing, the Eagles got an RBI single from Ty Mainolfi and an RBI fielder’s choice from Gallo on a bunt in the ninth.

Stats

The lineup pounded out 12 hits, with Solier, Wang, Mainolfi and Gallo each getting two knocks apiece. Wang also walked twice and as a team, BC drew four base on balls. The Eagles left eight on base.

Up next

BC and Clemson are back at it at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday down in South Carolina. The game is on ACC Network.