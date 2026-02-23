Baseball splits doubleheader to close out weekend

BC easily could have won both games down in South Carolina on Sunday.

If nothing else, they continue to show that this could be a sneaky very entertaining season. Dare I say, even a playoff-chase type of year?

After beating Cornell 7-6 in the morning down in South Carolina, the Eagles lost 8-5 to Northwestern to wrap up a 2-2 weekend, putting BC at 4-3 through seven games.

Game one was a back-and-forth affair that included a wild final two innings.

Leading 4-2 heading to the eighth, BC watched as Cornell plated two to tie the game. In the bottom of the inning, Gunna Johnson launched a three-run home run to put the Eagles back up 7-4. The Big Red made it awfully interesting in the top of the ninth, getting a two-run double from Trent Lopez, but John Kwiatkowski closed the door, getting the final two outs (one strikeout) to finish it off.

Julio Solier cooled off a little bit, going 1-3 with an RBI (still hitting .565 heading into the NW game later in the day). Ty Mainolfi had a big game, going 3-4 with a double and two runs scored. Jack Toomey was 2-4 with an RBI triple. Kyle Wolff had an RBI, walk and hit by pitch.

On the mound, Tyler Mudd was outstanding, going six innings, giving up two runs on two hits, a walk and five strikeouts.

Game 2

It was a 1-1 game in the bottom of the fifth when BC scored two on a single by Mainolfi. It stayed thay way until the top of the eighth and things suddenly imploded for the Eagles.

Northwestern scored seven runs on just three hits (two errors, two walked-in runs) to make it an 8-3 game. BC did respond in the bottom of the frame with a Solier RBI single and again in the ninth with a Toomey solo shot, but the Wildcats closed the door.

Solier went 2-5, Toomey was 2-4 and Colin Larson drew two walks.

BC used six pitchers. Drew Grumbles got the start, going three innings. He didn’t give up a run and only one hit, but walked four and had a wild pitch. Jacob Burnham took the loss, giving up four runs on five hits, walking two and striking out four.

Up next

BC had its originally scheduled home opener canceled for Tuesday, so the next time they’ll take the field is Friday down in Fort Myers against Flordia Gulf Coast for three games. BC will stick around Florida and face FIU and Miami for five games. The first possible home game at Harrington as of now is March 17 against Sacred Heart.