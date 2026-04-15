Baseball wins 16th Beanpot, 1st since 2023

CHESTNUT HILL – The good times just keep rolling for Birdball in this rather stunning 2026 season.

Thanks to three RBIs from Luke Gallo and a four-man pitching performance that limited Northeastern to just five hits, 24th-ranked Boston College took down the Huskies 3-1 for the Beanpot title on Tuesday night.

BC (27-12) picked up its 16th baseball Beanpot championship and the program’s first since 2023. The game wasn’t without a little bit of weirdness though…

Just as the bottom of the eighth was about to start with the Eagles holding their two-run edge, torrential downpours moved into Harrington Village, forcing the huge crowd on hand to scatter and disperse. The delay lasted roughly 40 minutes before the teams resumed the game right around 9:21.

The Huskies got the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth, but Kyle Kipp closed the door and the Eagles continued stacking wins in what’s becoming an improbable run to a possible postseason berth.

Neither team had a hit through three innings until Northeastern’s Harrison Feinberg had a solo shot to put the Huskies up 1-0. An inning later, Gallo picked a heckuva time to hit his first career home run, tying things up. BC took the lead for good in the sixth.

Nick Wang and Jack Toomey drew walks, Carter Hendrickson stuck out, Gunnar Johnson flew out, and after a double steal, Gallo blooped a two-run single into left with the infield in.

The Eagles only had three hits as a team with Gallo’s being the biggest. Danny Surowiec also had a single and was hit by a pitch. Jacon Burnham got the start on the hill and was stellar, going 5.2 innings, giving up just three hits and the run. He also had four strikeouts and walked two. John Kwiatkowski and Gavin Soares combined to go 2.1 innings. Soares gave up one hit and struck out one, Kwiatkowski walked one and struck out too. Kipp had a hit and a wild pitch in the ninth before ultimately locking up another Beanpot this season for BC Athletics.

The Eagles have a quick turnaround against UConn at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Maintaining momentum is imperative at this point as every win counts on the resumê. Not only that, but another big, winnable ACC series against Duke starts on Friday.