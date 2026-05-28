2027 LB Blaize Battaglia commits to BC

Add another one to the list.

The BC staff picked up another 2027 commitment on Thursday with linebacker Blaize Battaglia announcing his decision.

Battaglia is a three-star, 6’1,” 210 lb. backer out of Milton High School down in Georgia. Battaglia finished last season with 121 tackles (81 solo), 14 QB hits, two sacks, two forced fumbles a PBU and 8.5 tackles for loss. He’s also been clocked at 20.63 MPH.

Battaglia had offers from BC, Kansas, Maryland, Miami (Ohio) and UNLV.

In just a 49-second clip on his X feed, Battaglia displays plenty of speed and violence, particularly in the run game. Primarily on the outside, he can cover too. Looks like a great get for the Eagles as the recruiting tide seems to continue changing by the day with the new staff in place.

Battaglia is the 10th commit in the class of 2027 so far.

I’ll be chatting with Blaize tonight or tomorrow morning and will have more on why he ultimately chose Chestnut Hill.