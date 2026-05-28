2027 LB Blaize Battaglia talks BC decision

I caught up with the newest 2027 commit on Thursday night a couple hours after his commitment was made official.

Blaize Battaglia (Milton High School, Georgia) chose BC over Kansas, Maryland, Miami (Ohio) and UNLV. He’s a phenomenal athlete that comes from an athletic background. Blaize’s father Matt Battaglia was an All-American linebacker at Louisville who led the nation in tackles twice with 155 & 163 his last two seasons. He then went on to play with Philadelphia Eagles. His grandfather Carmen Battaglia was a running back at Florida State and his younger sister Paxton Battaglia is a highly-recruited soccer player.

Here’s our brief conversation from Thursday evening:

What made BC the right fit for you?

“What made BC the right fit for me, it was really the relationship and trust that I have with Coach Bill O’Brien, coach Ted Roof, and coach Daniel O’Brien. They may feel like they believed I could come in and contribute immediately and that’s what I’d like to do. I want to get in as soon as possible and start learning the defense and learning from the older players.”

What stood out about the campus compared to others you’ve visited?

“We didn’t get a lot of time to spend around the campus the last time. My father and I were in town for spring practice. So I’m looking forward to coming back up there on my OV in a couple of weeks, bringing both my mom and dad, and seeing all of that we can during that weekend June 12th.”

What was the message from the staff in terms of what they’re building? What was dealing with GM Kenyatta Watson like?

“Believe it or not, Kenyatta was the first coach I met when my family and I moved back to Atlanta in June 2020. We were living in Los Angeles and I was in the fifth grade. He was coaching at Georgia Tech at the time and even though the camp was for eighth graders and above, Kenyatta let me come out there and train with the older guys and experience a big camp for the first time. Then he went to Auburn and FSU. Crazy that he’s now at BC and we were able to reconnect when I came up during spring ball this past April.”

What should BC fans know about you?

“I’m coming there to be the best linebacker that I can be and like the rest of the guys at BC, going to work hard so that we can compete and work towards an ACC Championship.”