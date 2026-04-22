Bond & Bowry have pre-draft visits with Patriots

As I reported yesterday (and just never got around to a write up until right now), both Jude Bowry and Lewis Bond recently had pre-draft visits with the Patriots in Foxborough.

While New England held its annual ‘Local Day’ last week (maybe the week before? It’s all blending together) and several other BC guys were there, Bond and Bowry were out on other 30 visits and couldn’t attend. So, the Pats brought them in individually to get a better look.

Selfishly, I’d love to see Bond land in New England because I covered his entire career and it would all but guarantee me content weekly. I also legitimately believe Josh McDaniels could get awfully creative with him in this offense. Imagine an AJ Brown, Lewis Bond, Romeo Doubbs, Kyle Williams, Pop Douglas, (maybe) Kayshon Boutte receiving core? That’d be a lot of fun.

As for Bowry, offensive linemen are as highly-coveted as ever. He is 100% going to get drafted, I’m just not sure where or when. Either way, the Pats could certainly use him for depth up front or better yet, if he can soon replace Mike Onwenu (contract year I believe) or help at either tackle position, that’d be nice too.

Either way, Vrabel and the Pats have certainly done their homework on all the BC guys between the combine, Pro Day and the individual workouts. I wouldn’t be shocked if an Eagle or two lands in Foxborough this weekend.

Don’t discount how much it helps the recruiting profile of the school too. If Vrabel can do Bill O’Brien a little favor with a late day two or day three selection of a couple guys, it adds to what this new regime is trying to build.