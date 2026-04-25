Jude Bowry taken by Buffalo in 4th round of NFL Draft

The first Eagle is off the board and it didn’t take very long.

Just two picks into day three of the 2026 NFL Draft, Jude Bowry heard his name called, selected 102nd in the fourth round by the Buffalo Bills.

Bowry appeared in 31 games for BC from 2022-2025, starting twice at right tackle in 2022, 12 at left tackle in 2024 and nine at left tackle last year while battling an injury. He measured in at the NFL Combine at 6’5,” 314 lbs. and had some pretty impressive vert (34.5″) and broad jump (9’7) numbers.

Bowry is a fantastic locker room guy and joins an offensive line room that already has Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. Using a fourth rounder on him could indicate that they could see Bowry stepping in early and playing.

Quite a difference a couple years makes for Bowry. From redshirting, to protecting Tommy Castellanos, Grayson James and Dylan Lonergan, to now having Josh Allen’s life in his hands on Sundays.

Bowry being selected this high is also huge for recruiting. Results aside in the wins and loss colum, the program continues to once again pump out NFL-caliber offensive linemen routinely. Guys take notice of that and will want to play here if they know they can get to the league, even if it means a little less money from the NIL world now.