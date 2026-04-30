Everything Jude Bowry said in his 1st meeting with Buffalo media

After being selected as the second pick on Day 2 of the draft (No. 102 overall), Jude Bowry sat down via Zoom with the Bills’ media.

Here’s everything the former BC tackle had to say:

On if he met with Buffalo before the draft

“We had a private workout and also a meeting…a BC guy is up there, Kellyn Gernstein, him and I have a great relationship and stuff like that. I’m honestly ecstatic. I’m ready to roll. I’m ready to do this thing.”

On what he knows about Buffalo

“Not much, but I got some family up there, so I’ll be good. I’m ready to roll.”

On if he’s been up to Buffalo

“A little bit, yeah.”

On what he knows about Bills Mafia

“Man, electric man, electric. Bills Mafia, man, I love it. I love the energy they bring. I love the vibes, man. It’s electric.”

On if he sees himself at tackle or guard in the NFL

“Honestly, wherever the team needs me, that’s where I’m going to go. I’m going to work my tail off trying to be the best I can be, but not to go too deep into it, but just wherever the team needs me.”

On what makes him confident he can play anywhere the Bills need

“Really just my athletic ability. My mindset as well. I’m coming to work every day. I just treat every day like it’s another opportunity to get better, so I’m ready to work for the Bills, man. I’m ready to get it started.”

On where he feels like his game grew the most last season

“I’d probably say definitely in the run game, but overall, I think I saw a lot of improvement from the previous year to last year.”

On if there’s any players he models his games after

“Definitely different people because you can’t just try to emulate off of one guy, because that guy’s going to be different from you in every aspect. But, I watch Laremy Tunsil, Trent Williams, Christian Darisaw, a lot of those guys. Even some Dion Dawkins. I’m excited to get in the building and work with him and Spencer Brown. I’m ready to work with those guys and get better each and every day.”

On waiting to hear his name called

“I just was here with the family. Just enjoying the company of my loved ones and just embracing the moment. It’s tough to see your name fall and stuff like that, but God’s plan is God’s plan and you know, you can’t defeat it.”

On getting the call

“I ain’t going to lie to you, I cried. I cried a lot, I was very emotional. But, I worked towards this goal and I know this is just the beginning. I’m happy the Buffalo Bills took a chance on me and I’m just going to continue to work my butt off and give them the best I got each and every day.”

On joining a team with Josh Allen

“Best quarterback in the NFL, man. Shout out to Josh. I’m excited to go to work with him each and every day and just feed off of everybody’s energy. I’m very excited for it.”

On new Bills O-line coach Pat Meyers and the staff

“I love Coach Pat, man. Coach Meyers, he’s got great energy, him and his staff. Even in the meeting room, it was a good vibe, He was teaching me some of his stuff and I’m just ready to learn from him and give him my best each and every day.”

On if he watched a lot of Dion Dawkins tape while at BC

“For sure. Him and Spencer Brown, for sure. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to kind of watch and just take some stuff that they put into it.”

On joining a contender right away

“Man, it’s a blessing. All glory to God, man. Thank you Jesus for everything. I’m ready to roll. I’m excited.”

On his style of play

“Definitely athletic, a lot of range. You definitely going to get some dog, some nastiness from me, for sure.”

On his journey from HS, to BC to the NFL

“I wasn’t really a highly-recruited guy coming out of high school. Went to THE best high school in the country. Ended up going to Boston College because I felt like it had a good both sides of the story. I got to be able to get my degree and you know, be able to get it from a big university, a good university, but also achieve my dream of going to the NFL. I thought it was the best opportunity for me to maximize my life and maximize my future.”