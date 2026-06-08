Plenty of buzz after first OV weekend for new staff

Things are cooking in Chestnut Hill.

Official visit season began in earnest this past weekend and the Eagles’ new NFL-like structure seems to already be paying dividends.

Here’s what I’m hearing…

Flipping a big fish?

On Monday morning, Syracuse commit and star running back Xavier Bala tweeted that he was in town this past weekend. We had heard that Bala could be coming in again, but he was not on the initial OV list. The Bala thing had been kept VERY quiet with good reason, he had offers from just about every major program in the country during his recruitment before ultimately choosing to stay home in New York. The idea that he could one day be an Eagle is gaining some steam nationally, it’s worth keeping an eye on for sure…

Commits coming this week

Have heard upwards of six commitments came over the weekend, with a couple more on top of that potentially later in the week.

The growing sense from high school coaches and recruits is that the messaging and overall presentation of Boston College has been different with Kenyatta Watson, Julian-Rowe Cohen and Ryan Roberts running the show now. We all saw the photos of BC using Cadillac’s over the weekend. From families seeing the city to first-class hosting, BC is now finding itself in discussions for recruits that they simply haven’t been in before. Staffs have always been able to show off the beautiful parts of the area, but when there’s this much NFL experience and recent NFL Draft success to lean on, combined with the presentation now mirroring what other programs can give, it feels like it’s only a matter of time until Boston College starts finding itself with some real elite talent choosing Chestnut Hill.

Refresher

In case you missed it, here’s the list of names that were in town this past weekend. I’ll have a list for this coming week Wednesday afternoon or early on Thursday morning.

A handful of names from this list will be announcing they chose the Eagles over the next few days.