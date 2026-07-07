Chris Hovan named to 2026 Varsity Club Hall of Fame class

Closing out the 90’s and into 2000, Chris Hovan was a force on the defensive line for Boston College.

Not only was he terrifying to look at with the big shoulder pads and wild face paint, but he was a game-wrecker too. Hovan finished his BC career having started 43 of the 45 games he appeared in while racking up 20.5 sacks. He was also a three-time All-Big East player (1997-1999) and a Lombardi Trophy semifinalist.

Now, he’s heading to the BC Varsity Club Hall of Fame. The school announced the 2026 class on Tuesday afternoon and Hovan is one of the eight inductees.

After his stellar BC career, Hovan was the 25th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, heading to the Minnesota Vikings, where he played until 2004 before moving on to Tampa Bay from 2005-2009. Hovan’s final year in the league came in 2010 with the (then) St. Louis Rams, but ended with an injury in training camp. Hovan finished his career with 408 tackles, 22 sacks, two forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries. Hovan was a second-team All-Pro in 2002

All of the inductees will be recognized during the October 17th home game against Pitt with details coming at a later date.