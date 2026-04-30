After signing with Dolphins, Cline drafted to CFL

From undrafted, to a couple of opportunities in a matter of two days.

Following the NFL Draft, former BC O-lineman Kevin Cline signed with a familiar face, taking an opportunity to go compete at Dolphins minicamp with Jeff Hafley.

On Tuesday night, Cline was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the second round (20th overall) of the CFL Draft. Cline was considered one of the best offensive linemen available in the Canadian draft.

Here’s what the team put on its site when explaining why Cline was a good pick for the Blue Bombers:

“The club likely won’t see him this year as he’s headed to training camp with the Fish but his size and skill makes him worth the slight risk at this stage in the draft. If he comes to Winnipeg next year, the team’s Canadian content upfront improves instantly.”

The 6’7,” 320lb. Cline played six seasons with the Eagles (2020-25), starting 11 games at right tackle last year. The CFL is in his family too, as his father Mike played for the Ottawa Rough Riders (1986-88).

If Cline fails to make the Dolphins, he will end up with Winnipeg. The Blue Bombers now have his rights exclusively if he doesn’t end up staying in Miami, no other CFL team can negotiate with him.

While Cline wasn’t always a favorite of fans, he’s now another name on the list of guys that BC is producing talented enough to get looks at the professional level.