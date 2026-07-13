Colarusso & Toomey sign with New York Mets

What was once a stunning and hope-filled season for BC baseball ended in ugly fashion with an unceremonious exit in the ACC tournament and then the NCAA postseason.

Still, the 37 wins tied the 2023 team and that roster had some legitimate MLB-caliber talent.



Well, turns out this one did too.

Following the MLB Draft over the weekend, AJ Colarusso and Jack Toomey both signed with the New York Mets.

Colarusso was the ‘ace’ of the Eagles’ staff in 2026, finishing 5-4 with a 4.45 ERA in 83 innings pitched. Colarusso gave up 52 runs (41 earned) on 92 hits, with 24 walks and 77 strikeouts. In four years at BC, Colarusso was 10-19 with 5.67 ERA in 243 innings pitched.

Toomey played two years at Holy Cross before coming to BC for the 2025 season. He hit .246 in 2025 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 57 games (254 plate appearances). This past season, Toomey batted .316 with five home runs, 27 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and 38 walks.