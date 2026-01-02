Transfer Portal Updates - Day 1

Happy Portal Day.

While there’s probably a ton of tampering nationwide before things ‘officially’ start, the portal window opened on Friday and is now open until January 16.

Here’s what we know (and things I’ve heard) as of roughly 3:30 on Frday:

Asking prices extremely high for some that left

The list of portal departures is close to 30, but at 2-10, isn’t this what most people wanted? Obviously, there’s some names fans wanted to keep, but some of the figures I’ve heard certain guys asking for are wild. Now, should BC be paying more this year, especially after the statement Blake James put out a few weeks ago that seems more like a kick-the-can-down-the-road gesture to shut the fan base up for a while by the day? Of course. But, without getting into specifics for now, I can assure you players asking for what they were when they certainly aren’t in that stratosphere financially is a reason why they’re moving on. Guys are overvaluing themselves or getting poor advice from agents. It’s going to look very, very different (and it should) after last season.

Jackson, Price & Broome heading to portal

As I reported this morning, while I haven’t seen any official announcements from either guy, Amari Jackson and KP Price are headed to the portal at any point. Price was an outstanding leader and thumper and Jackson is probably the best DB the team has had in a few years at least. Tough losses, but once again part of the landscape now. These two deserve whatever they get financially. I could see both making $1 million.

Broome officially went in on Friday. He was an excellent teammate and locker room guy and was an inspirational story coming back from injury. Personally, he might be my favorite BC player to cover in six years, always smiling and positive, much like Zay was. He looked really good coming out of both spring ball and camp, but the running back room was deep and he got lost in the shuffle. He’ll add a phenomenal locker room presence wherever he goes.

Early visits set up (both coming and going) & offers

–Bam Crouch is visiting UCF

-Harvard safety and captain last year Ty Bartrum will visit BC. He’d be a great veteran to have back there. Fast and physical.

-NC Central O-lineman Trevon Humphrey was offered by BC.

-Humphrey’s teammate DT Wisdom Simms received an offer from BC and will visit.

-Liberty RB Evan Dickens will visit BC.

-Michigan State O-lineman Kristian Philips will visit BC.