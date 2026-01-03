Day 2 transfer portal updates

Here’s some stuff I may have missed last night or that I’ve seen/heard this morning, will be updating today if anything else pops up (I’ll also have some bball coverage too…)

-Buffalo edge Demetrius Ballard is scheduled to meet with the Eagles. He was a redshirt freshman in 2025, making 13 tackles with 1.5 sacks. He’s a big dude at 6’6,” 256 lbs. BC could certainly use his size and speed off the edge after struggling to replace the production lost from Donovan Ezeiruaku.

-Versatile defensive end/tackle/nose guard Balaam Miller from St. Francis University has gotten an offer and will be visiting on Sunday. He finished 2025 with 25 tackles, 5 TFLs and two sakcs. Miller has two years of eligibility left.

-Grad transfer center John Ohnegian is visiting on Sunday. Ohnegian played at Bucknell and has one year of eligibility remaining. Ohnegian has played plenty of football with 35 career starts (34 at center) and was a two-time team captain.

-Running back Tre Page III is visiting on Sunday. He had 839 yards and seven touchdowns last season on just 112 carries. He’s got three years of eligibility left.

-North Texas running back Ashton Gray was offered by BC. Gray had 377 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He’s 6’0″ 208 and has three years of eligibility remaining.

-Quarterback is obviously the biggest need for BC. Saginaw Valley State QB Mason McKenzie visited on Friday. He was a redshirt sophomore last year, throwing for 2,086 yards and 17 TDs with 11 picks.

-Still no official announcement from Price or Jackson, but I still believe both to be in at some point during the window unless they decide to come back after “unofficially” testing the waters to see what’s out there financially.